BREAKING: Man (44) dies in single vehicle collision in Tipperary

A man in his 40's has died following a single vehicle collision in Tipperary this afternoon.

The accident occurred on the M8 motorway just past junction 7, Cashel in the townland of Ballyknock at approximately 3.10pm on Monday 2, October.

A 44 year old male driver was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a concrete column. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road was closed for two hours to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since been reopened.

#TIPPERARY #M8 southbound has reopened from J7 Cashel North following an earlier collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 2, 2017

Gardaí wish to appeal for any witnesses to contact them at Cashel Garda Station on 062 - 75840, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.