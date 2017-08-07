Tipperary car registrations fall by over 13 per cent for first six months of 2017

The number of new car registrations in Tipperary has fallen dramatically on 2016, according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The organisation's figures for Q2 of 2017, show that 3,238 new vehicles were registered in the county, down from 7,363 in 2016.

This represents a drop of 13.95 per cent. Tipperary caters for just under three per cent of the country's entire new vehicle registrations.

The review carried out in conjunction with DoneDeal outlined that new car sales in the first half of 2017 (totalled 91,185) declined by 10 per cent when compared to new cars sold during the first half of 2016.

The report highlighted that a combination of factors, including rising housing, rental and health insurance costs and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, were affecting disposable income spending and making consumers cautious about purchasing big-ticket items such as new cars.

During the first six months of the year, new car sales declined in every county, with Donegal experiencing the largest decline at 18.6 per cent, while Cavan had the smallest decline of 4.4 per cent.

The market share for hybrid vehicles increased from 1.6 per cent of the market in the first six months of 2016 to 3.2 per cent of the market in the same period in 2017, according to the Report.

At the same time, there has been a welcome rebalancing of the diesel / petrol market shares and it is likely that this trend is set to continue toward equality between the two fuel types. Registrations of new diesel cars, reduced from 71 per cent of the market in the first six months of 2016 to 66 per cent of the new car market in the first half of 2017.

There was a small decrease in new petrol car sales, which were down just 1 per cent and they accounted for 30.2 per cent of all new cars sold during the first half of 2017.

The report also shows a number of price decreases in the cost of motoring.

The average price of a new car in May 2017 was 4.1 per cent lower than a year earlier, while the cost of motor insurance in May 2017 was 8.4 per cent lower than it was a year earlier.