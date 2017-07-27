Tipperary councillors are told Shannon crossing at Ballina is set for 2019 start

The €40m Shannon crossing that will link Ballina and Killaloe looks likely to go ahead in 2019, councillors from Nenagh and Killaloe district councils have been told.

The councillors held a joint meeting in Ballina last Thursday, and engineer with Clare County Council Hughie McGrath revealed that they were hoping to go to detailed design and contract stage in 2018, with work starting in early 2019. Some €500,000 has been set aside for the project this year.

Nenagh district manager Marcus O'Connor allayed fears that phasing of the project could leave it open to delay.

“Our clear preference is to do it all together, but it is up to the Department if they want to start with the bridge,” he said.

Mr O'Connor also told councillors that while the project was in the Government's capital programme, that was subject to a midterm review.

“We have made a submission to keep it in the programme,” he said.