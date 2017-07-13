Tipperary motorists take to eparking as 1,000 sign up for council's app

Nenagh motorists are gradually warming to the new eparking system available in the town's car parks and on-street.

Tipperary County Council introduced the scheme at the beginning of 2017, and already 1,000 motorists countywide have signed up.

Nenagh Municipal District Council administrator Rosemary Joyce told the Tipperary Star that while the council did not have precise figures at this stage, there were approximately 300 transactions in Nenagh from mid to end of June by way of eparking.

The app can be downloaded from www.tipperaryeparking.ie or www.tipperaryparking.ie

Motorists can also make their payments through using a 1890 phone number displayed in car parks. However, if you use the phone number there will be an extra charge as 1890 numbers are premium lines.

Under the system, no printed ticket is issued when motorists pay for their parking. The hand held devices used by traffic wardens to issue parking fines can read whether or not people have paid for parking.