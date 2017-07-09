Tipperary among cheapest places for all fuel types

Tipperary is among the cheapest county inIreland for all types of fuel, according to the latest IFA national fuel survey.

Its inputs project team's latest quarterly report shows that the average national price in Ireland for agricultural diesel stood at 62.43 cent, with car diesel at 116.83 cent and kerosene at 57.08 cent.

However, the prices in North Tipperary were 58c for agricultural diesel; 112c for car diesel and 56c for kerosene.

South Tipperary was even cheaper, with agricultural diesel at 56c; car diesel at 111c and kerosene at 54.5c.

“This quarterly fuel price survey once again highlights the need for farmers to challenge fuel retailers when buying diesel and kerosene. The variation in fuel prices from county to county cannot be simply explained by transport costs,” said project team chairman John Coughlan.

He said that every cost inside the farm gate must be challenged, including fuel bills.