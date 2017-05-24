Breaking: New President of SIMI says it's an exciting time to be in the motor industry

Gavin Hydes was elected President of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), at the organisation’s AGM held in (Killashee House Hotel,) Naas, Co. Kildare.

The Motor Industry is a significant business sector in Ireland, contributing over €1.5 Billion to the Exchequer in taxation and providing over 41,000 jobs nationally. As CEO of Joe Duffy Group, Gavin Hydes has been very strongly focused on the development and progression of staff within his business and is passionate when it comes to recruiting the best personnel.

He feels that it is critical for the Motor Industry to communicate the exciting and dynamic career opportunities that are available in so many diverse sectors. “It is important that we are able to attract the very top talent that our businesses will require going forward. It is a cutting edge, fast paced and ever changing industry that has a lot to offer its future employees and this should really appeal to those seeking a rewarding career.”

Gavin Hydes - New President of the SIMI

Speaking at SIMI’s AGM Gavin Hydes said “he was extremely privileged, and pleased to assume the duties of President of SIMI”. He believes that “as an Industry we are in a stronger more sustainable position and have a more robust business model across all sectors as a result of the challenges faced by the Motor Industry over the last couple of years”.

Having worked in all areas of the business, Gavin takes on his new role having gained in depth knowledge, understanding and expertise in virtually all areas of the Motor Industry in Ireland. He commented “with all the fast pace of technological advances and the range of energy options (Hybrid, Electric, Petrol, Diesel), it is an exciting time to be part of Ireland's Motor Industry.”