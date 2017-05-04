Tipperary County Council publish Latteragh roadworks realignment proposals

Tipperary County Council has made public the schedule of works proposed for the bends at Latteragh on the Nenagh to Thurles road.

The council has already got agreement for funding of €17m for the project, which will see a stretch of the notoriously bad bends removed, making it safer for motorists.

The proposed R498 Road Alignment Scehme will take in the townlands of Currabaha, Glenmore Lower, Gurteen, Garrane, Bigpark, Sallypark, Carrick (Maunsell) and Carrick (Dawson).

The plan allows for a widening and realignment of the regional road for approximately 4.3km, with a 7m carriageway and two half-metre hard strips and two grass verges roughly 2.5m wide.

There will be a shared footpath / cycleway of approximately 2km along the length of the entire project and four junctions.

The work will involve the excavation of all or some of the existing road, as well as the excavation of land adjacent to the existing road.

As well as the construction of a new road, it will involve building two clear span bridges over the Nenagh River and the construction of new culverts.

The work will also see the construction of drainage works incorporating sustainable drainage systems.

Earthworks will be carried out to include excavation of unacceptable roadworks material and the disposal or recovery of such material.

The work will necessitate the diversion of utility services and the finished work will have new road and pavement markings.

As part of the development there will be access and accommodation works as well as ancillary roadworks and traffic management.

According to the council, the development has been the subject of an appropriate assessment screening which concluded that it was not likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on any natura site.

An Environmental Impact Assessment was also carried out and it was determined it would not have significant effect on the environment and an EIA was not required.

The plans will be on view in the council's offices at Limerick Road, Nenagh, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, until Friday, June 9.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing to Marcus O'Connor, director of services, Tipperary County Council, Limerick Road, Nenagh, or by emailing R498Latteragh@tipperarycoco.ie before 4.30pm on Friday, June 23.