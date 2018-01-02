Motorists warned after fallen tree blocks Thurles roadway

Motorists in Thurles have been warned to exercise extreme caution after stormy conditions led to a tree falling and blocking half of the roadway at Pouldine.

The tree toppled close to Pouldine School and resulted in the subsequent collision of two vehicles.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible and to take extra care if travelling in the vicinity.

The stormy conditions have left roadways in the county in a hazardous condition with a number of trees and large branches falling in a number of areas in the county and drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution.