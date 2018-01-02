Is someone in Tipperary missing George from Peppa Pig?

Irish Rail has launched an online appeal aimed at Tipperary train users who may be missing a child's toy.

George, a stuffed pig, one of the characters from the hit children's television programme Peppa Pig, is waiting in Heuston station in Dublin for his owner to come forward.

And now the State rail service has issued an appeal, saying they will get George a ticket to allow him travel home in safety and comfort.

Heuston station is served by trains from the Premier County, including Thurles, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea.

So if you are missing George - and George is missing you - contact Irish Rail and he will be returned.