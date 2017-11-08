Don't miss the 2017 Tipperary Almanac, celebrating all things Tipperary

A new production, the Tipperary Almanac, produced by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star, which celebrates the achievements and successes of the people of the Premier County as well as taking a nostalgic look at times past, is currently on sale.

We have collated for our readers a treasure trove of articles, profiles and pictures spanning the length and breadth of the county which we believe will be of great interest to all who peruse this special edition.

There are personality profiles, such as that of the extraordinary WW1 soldier, Jack Moyney of Roscrea, Thurles native Martin Semple, who was feted in Denver, Colorado earlier this year, the retirement of popular Cashel teacher, Eleanor Dwyer, the deserving Lifetime Achievement Award for Thurles Crokes legend, Patsy Dorney as well as many other events of significance.

In this edition we also recall the contribution of some 'greats' who passed to their eternal reward during the year, including Tipperary hurling heroes Michael Maher and Liam Devaney as well as one of the great educators of our young, Sr. Xavier of the Ursuline Convent in Thurles.

We also look back on the life of proud Nire priest Fr Maurice O'Gorman who died earlier this year.

In other nostalgia items, we look back at the time of the 'moving statues' and the reported apparition of Our Lady at Melleray.

There was a time when there were a dozen bakeries in Clonmel and we jog your memory.

We recall the time when Newcastle became the village that Bord Failte forgot and the controversy it caused.

Other special features from the past include a look at the iconic St Luke's Hospital in Clonmel which was a miniature town in itself; a look back at Clonmel Credit Union thirty year ago; the redevelopment of the Clonmel Borstal; and the time when the Clonmel Telephone Exchange closed.

In a slightly inward look, we recall the time when The Nationalist moved offices to Queen Street and brought an end to old linotype printing.

We look at the beautiful village of Ballypatrick, nestling at the foot of Slievenamon, in the rare old times; and examine the history of the Fethard tholsel and town hall, now the Horse Country Experience.

We carry a wonderful picture gallery of weddings in 2017; while an eleven year old Clonmel boy recounts his once in a lifetime trip to China on an exchange visit.

Tipperary is the home of sport and we look back and forward.

We look back at the disappointment of the Tipperary hurlers' bid to put All Ireland titles back to back and look forward to what is in store for rising cycling star Sam Bennett from Carrick-on-Suir.

We review the year for Tipperary footballers, in both the men's and ladies code, as well as chronicling the success of Thurles Sarsfields in winning their fourth Dan Breen Cup in a row; and St Michael's soccer club's remarkable exploits.

We believe that there's something for everyone in this Almanac and hope that you thoroughly enjoy reading it.

Tipperary is a county full of wonderful stories and personalities and we believe that we have captured that in these pages.

The Tipperary Star and Nationalist staff have really enjoyed bringing this publication to you and we hope that you in turn enjoy reading it, reflecting upon it and recalling many of the memories which we have resurrected.

There is something for everyone contained in these pages, young and old alike. It is a Tipperary publication - the subject is Tipperary; it is for Tipperary; and it is all about Tipperary people.

Anne O'Grady,

Editor, Tipperary Star

Michael Heverin,

Editor, The Nationalist