The fourth annual Durrow Christmas Crafts fair will take place on Saturday, 11th November at the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow, Co. Laois.

There are up to 50 craft workers from the Midlands area exhibiting their produce and wares. Jewellery, wood turned products and an array of textile novelties and wearables are just some of the great range of Christmas gift ideas promised.

There will be prints, both framed and unframed, ideal gifts for posting abroad. A wide range of festive decorations, confectionery for gifts and party tables will tempt any shopper looking for something unusual. This year's Fair will feature new craft workers as well as the regular exhibitors.

Durrow Craft Fairs is a community-based non profit platform which develops, supports and promotes Laois and Midlands craft work through exhibitions, workshops and fairs.