Catherine Fulvio set to cook up a storm in Cappawhite

Celebrity TV Chef Catherine Fulvio will host a Cookery Demonstration in Cappawhite Resource Centre on Saturday 25th November at 7pm in aid of Cappawhite Ladies Football.

There will be a cheese & wine reception along with a local artisan food fair.

Tickets are available at Centra and Costello’s in Cappawhite and from Tracy on 087 6438438.

Avoid disappointment and buy your tickets now as they are selling out fast. The event is being sponsored by Crowe Meats of Dundrum.