Former Tipperary hurling star Lar Corbett is fined at Nenagh Court

Former Tipperary All Ireland hurler Lar Corbett has been fined at Nenagh for allowing people on his pub premises after hours.

Mr Corbett pleaded to the offence on July 17 2016.

The court heard that when Gardai inspected Coppingers pub on Parnell Street Thurles at 1.25am on the date in question they found around 20 people still drinking. Closing time was 12.30am.

Mr Corbett's solicitor Brian Hughes told the court it was a busy Saturday night and Saturday was always a difficult night for clearing customers.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Corbett €250 with six months to pay.