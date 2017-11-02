Tipperary butchers win at Irish Quality Food Awards

Multi-award winning James Whelan Butchers from Clonmel was presented with their second award this year for their Heritage Cure Ham, at the Irish Quality Food Awards, which took place this week at The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. The Heritage Cure Ham was shortlisted in the Pork Meat category along with four of Ireland's other top retailers.

Cured on the bone, using a process passed down for generations within the Whelan family, the Heritage Cured Irish Ham which was also awarded the Great Taste 3 Star Award in 2016, has a distinctive flavour with a hint of smoky hickory undertones and succulent sweetness that comes from cooking on the bone.

Speaking about the win and why their Heritage Cure Ham is so special, Pat Whelan of James Whelan Butchers had this to say, “I discovered this secret recipe in my grandfather’s old ‘shop day book’, and started to work on re-creating the heritage ham a few years ago. Our Heritage Ham is a family favourite and has become an award favourite also! It is a testament to the fantastic James Whelan Butchers team and I am extremely proud that it has been noted for its magnificent flavour at the awards this year.”

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards were launched in 2013 for the retail sector and are unique in that they reward great tasting products, with the finest of flavours, textures and aromas. They reward nutritious products, with the finest ingredients lists, while also recognising innovation, great packaging and presentation. Each year the awards demonstrate the capacity of retailers and manufacturers to create marvellous new products.

James Whelan Butchers is passionate about food and its customers. Their artisan produce can be found in any of their craft butcher shops at Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt and the Swan Centre, Rathmines, as well as Avoca, Rathcoole and Avoca Kilmacanogue and at their home shop where it all started in Oakville Shopping Centre, Clonmel. James Whelan Butchers is also looking forward to welcoming customers at their new butcher shop in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords, Co. Dublin, which will open it’s doors for the first time on Thursday 2nd November.