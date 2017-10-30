WATCH: Emergency services battle fire at historic Tipperary estate

Members of Tipperary Fire and Rescue services are battling a blaze that has engulfed the historic Oaklands Estate at Marlfield, Clonmel.

The Tipperary Star understands that a fire broke out at the estate on Sunday and was attended by emergency services but that another fire broke out early this morning. Members of Cahir and Clonmel Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene early today to battle the fire which has completely engulfed the interior of the house built in the 1700's.

Sergeant Mary Gilmartin told the Tipperary Star that an investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing and that emergency services are working to secure the scene and extinguish the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

Attending the fire today were two pumps and a Hydraulic platform from Clonmel station and a water taker from Cahir.

Oaklands, near St Patrickswell, was built by Simmons Sparrow, a Quaker, and son of a local baker, who had owned Suir Island mills, in the late 1700s.

The property is thought to have been vacant for the last 15 years and also suffered damage after a fire broke out in 2015.