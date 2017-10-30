Tipperary families urged to attend annual remembrance ceremony for those bereaved by death of a child

University Maternity Hospital Limerick will hold its annual remembrance service at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick on Sunday, November 5, at 3pm.

Parents who have experienced the death of their baby / pregnancy loss at any stage, together with their family, friends and hospital staff, are all welcome to attend this service.

This event organised by the Counselling Department and Midwifery staff at UMHL. And people are very welcome to stay after the service for a chat and a cup of tea.

The organisers ask that those attending the service show sensitivity to newly bereaved families by using the quiet space available for crying babies/young children.

Marie Hunt, bereavement counselling midwife, UMHL, said: “The death of a baby is recognised as one of the most difficult bereavements in life and something which has a lifelong impact on parents and families”.

“The service is an annual event which aims to acknowledge the pregnancies that were lost and the lives of babies who have died through ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death. We welcome parents and families whose babies may have died many years ago as well as those more recently bereaved.

Ms Hunt said that staff at University Maternity Hospital Limerick witness the deep grief and sadness felt by parents who had been told their baby has died.

The service provides a space for staff, the parents and extended families to reflect on the love and care they have shown to families who are bereaved and to acknowledge and express their own grief and sadness for the little lives that were lost.