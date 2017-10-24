Spooktacular Oiche Shamhna family bonfire at Ballyhane Studios, Birdhill, Tipperary

This Halloween on the 30th of October, enjoy a spooky range of family events at Ballyhane Studios. From Seanachí telling ghost stories, international circus acts, fire breathers and Limerick’s very own Funk Junkies, come in your best fancy dress costume and join in for some seriously scary fun.



The event is the first in a series of events that Ballyhane Studios, ran by renowned full service production, promotion and artist management company CWB, are hoping to develop into the future. The series of events will allow the recording studio to act as a facility for community engagement in partnership with local community groups including the award-winning Birdhill Tidy Towns group and the Birdhill Soccer Club amongst others.



To coincide with the launch of Ballyhane Studios, the Oíche Shamhna event is being held to raise funds for Birdhill NS and local education development and will set the tone for future events, as Ballyshane Studios are committed to allowing regional primary schools to use the space for community initiatives.



Oíche Shamhna Family Bonfire at Ballyhane Studios takes place on October 30th from 7pm at the Ballyhane Studios. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.ie with all proceeds going to Birdhill National School. Prices start at €10 for an individual ticket or €40 for a family ticket which admits a family of five.