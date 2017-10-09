Convicted Tipperary sex attacker is jailed for exploiting minor

A convicted sex attacker from County Tipperary has been jailed for six months by Nenagh Court for the sexual exploitation of a minor.



The 69-year-old man, who cannot be named, committed the offence on October 24, 2016. He also pleaded to assaulting the child, a female, on October 25, 2016.



The man had pleaded at a court in Thurles in July to sexually exploiting a child under Section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The earlier court had heard that the man had offered the child money in return for allowing him take inappropriate photographs of her.



The court heard that the man served a nine-year sentence in 1997 for sexual assault / aggravated sexual assault.



Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court was told that the assault on October 25 was of a minor nature at the lower end of the scale.



The man's solicitor told the court that the defendant had pleaded at the the earliest opportunity.



They agreed that a probation report "did not reflect well" on him and that his history was "not good".



The court was told the man had moved to County Kilkenny since the offence.



The solicitor asked for further time in the case but Garda Sergeant Declan O'Carroll said the victim wanted it dealt with so that she can move on.



Judge MacGrath noted that the man had not availed of assistance while in custody.



"There was an issue of starting to groom a child," said Judge MacGrath.

However, she noted that, in his favour, was the fact that he had pleaded in July, as well as his age. The offence was also deemed to be on the lower scale.



"He as a prior history," she said.



Judge MacGrath jailed the man for six months and took the assault charge into consideration.



Setting recognizance in the man's own bond of €500, the judge said: "He would be a foolish man to try contact that child again."