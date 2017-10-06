Tipperary native receives the Benemerenti Papal Award

Ballingarry native Johanne O'Rourke Corbett has received one of the highest honours from Pope Francis who awarded the Benemerenti Medal to Johanne for distinguished services to Catholic Principles in July this year.

Johanne was born in Clashduff, Ballingarry and went to Manchester as a child with her parents Jim and Alice O’Rourke in 1955.

Johanne's family are extremely proud of their mother, Johanne and the voluntary work she has been involved in for over 30 years in a charity caring for men with alcohol and enduring mental health related problems.

The Joseph Cox Charity was founded in 1963 to provide accommodation for street homeless men in the Manchester area. Joseph Cox set up the Mary and Joseph House Management Committee to oversee this work which over the years has progressed from hostel type accommodation to Residential Care providing excellent accommodation, care and a family environment for the men who come into the care of the charity resulting in the Care Quality Commissions recent inspection finding the care and facilities provided outstanding in all areas inspected.

Johanne has chaired the committee since 1994 and continues to do so.

Johanne’s work has now been acknowledged by Pope Francis who awarded the Benemerenti Medal to Johanne for distinguished services to Catholic Principles in July this year. The medal was presented to Johanne by Fr Eamonn Mulcahy on behalf of the Trustees and her colleagues on the committee. The photo shows John Cox – Chair of the Trustees and Fr Eamonn Mulcahy with Johanne at the presentation.

This fantastic news has been celebrated by management, staff and residents at Mary and Joseph House and by Johanne’s family, daughters Susan Treacy, Mellison, Fiona McMonagle, Glengoole, Jacqueline Brennan and son Damian Brennan, Manchester, together with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family in Tipperary and Manchester.