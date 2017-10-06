BREAKING: Bord na Mona workers in Tipperary threaten to mount campaign against Fine Gael

Workers at the Bord na Mona plant in Littleton, Co. Tipperary have threatened to mount a campaign against the re-election of the Minister for Communication, Climate Action and the Environment, Mr. Denis Naughton, as well as Fine Gael T.D.'s, at the next election if he does not intervene and stop the closure of the plant.

In a hard hitting letter to the Tipperary Star, which has also been sent to the Taoiseach, Mr. Leo Varadkar, President Michael D. Higgins, the CEO of Bord na Mona, and Tipperary T.D.'s Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill, the workers have appealed to Mr. Naughton to intervene and stop the closure of the Littleton Briquette Factory.

They state that Bord na Mona management have now put all of the employees in a situation whereby they will all be unemployed next March. "Lots of employees have between three to eight years to retirement and will have no hope of securing further employment. Many people will have no money to pay mortgages which will add to repossessions and homelessness. ...No money to pay for childrens' education or some even to live from week to week to feed themselves".

They accuse Bord na Mona of giving no thought to the hardship and poverty that they are going to leave many of the manual workers in and questioned the merit of sending in people to offer courses saying "what good is this when we will have no job or wages".

They also stated that a proper redundancy package needed to be sorted by the Government immediately.

The workers also questioned Bord na Mona importing biomass components in America "when there is a plant readily available in Thurles". They stated "this country is a downright disgrace the way people are being treated".

They have now threatened that if the issue is not "sorted" by Mr. Naughton "when it comes to an election we will do a campaign in your (Mr. Naughton's) area which will be detrimental to you being re-elected and to many of the F.G. T.D.'s. We now intend getting a slot on the Late Late Show to highlight our plight and shame everyone concerned with this closure and bring our situation to European H.Q.".

They described the treatment meted to them as "disgraceful, disrespectful and improper treatment of employees. You wouldn't treat an animal the way we have been treated".