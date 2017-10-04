Tipperary pub is on a winning streak!

The winner of the Tipperary Star's Best Pint in County Tipperary has added another string to its bow with the announcement that it has been named the pub with the Best Outdoor Space.

The announcement that Bill Foley's Bar, Lounge and Beer Garden, Cashel has received another award was announced at the Irish Pub Awards: South East Regional final this week.

Some of the finest pubs in the South east are celebrating after coming out on top at the regional final, which took place in The Coachman, Clonmel. They will now go forward to the National Awards Ceremony on 8th November.

The winners in the South East Region are:

Innovative Pub of the Year sponsored by Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance: Malzards Bar & Pub, Stoneyford, Kilkenny

Best Music Pub sponsored by IMRO: Matt the Millers Bar and Restaurant, Kilkenny

Best Tourist Pub sponsored by Molson Coors: The Strand Tavern, Duncannon, Co Wexford

Best Outdoor Space sponsored by Bulmers: Bill Foley’s Bar , Lounge and Beer Garden, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Outstanding Customer Service sponsored by Heineken: Oskar’s Bar and Restaurant, Waterford City

Best Local Pub sponsored by Diageo: The Porterhouse, Castlebridge, Co Wexford

Best Food Pub sponsored by Musgrave MarketPlace: The Uluru Outback Bar and Restaurant, Waterford City

Pub Personality of the Year sponsored by Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard: Jim ‘Flash’ Gordon, Revolutio Craft Beer ad Whiskey Bar, Waterford City.

The Irish Pub Awards are jointly presented by Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Licenced Vintners Association (LVA). A series of seven regional events are taking place around the country between 18th September and 4th October to announce 56 finalists through all categories.

The objective of the Awards programme is to recognise and reward excellence and innovation across various categories in the Irish Pub Industry. Entries closed on 30th June and judging took place during July and August. The awards were presented by President of VFI, Pat Crotty and the category sponsors.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, President of VFI, Pat Crotty expressed his delight in how well the Awards are going. “Entries for the inaugural event surpassed expectations all around Ireland and the judges had a difficult decision to make to reach this final list”.

“The pub is a central part of our hospitality and tourism sectors as well as being a meeting place for locals. It is a major contributor to growth in our regional economies, so these awards will be an important vehicle to showcase the diversity that is available in the modern Irish pub and recognise the creativity and innovation that is already there”, he added.

The National Irish Pub Awards are open to all members of VFI and LVA. The 56 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their area and will win a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further. They will also avail of comprehensive media coverage including a profile in the special awards supplement which will be published in the Irish Independent on the day of the Gala Awards Ceremony to take place in RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4 on Wednesday 8th November next. The overall category winners will also be featured by trade media partner Drinks Industry Ireland.