Tipperary to host information event for World Alzheimer’s Month

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is hosting a free World Alzheimer’s Month Information Event at the Anner Hotel, Thurles, Co Tipperary this evening, Thursday, September 28th, from 7.00pm – 9.00pm.

The theme of the event will be living positively with dementia with tips on managing day to day life. Speakers include Emma O'Brien, Occupational Therapist; Amy Murphy, ASI Dementia Adviser; and the Citizens Information Centre for information about grants and entitlements.

The ASI has been raising awareness and challenging the stigma that often surrounds dementia during World Alzheimer’s Month during September. World Alzheimer’s Month is the international campaign which aims to raise awareness of dementia and World Alzheimer's Day is held on September 21st each year.

During the month, the ASI has looked at themes such as breaking down the stigma and negativity that often surrounds dementia; how people can do well and live well with dementia; and how the majority of people with dementia want to live in their own homes.

It is estimated that there are 55,000 people with dementia in Ireland and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected and the number of people with dementia is expected to more than double over the next 20 years to 113,000 in 2036.

There are approximately 4,000 new diagnoses of dementia annually in Ireland and it has been forecast that the number of people living with the disease will increase to over 140,000 by 2041.

For more information about the event contact Amy Murphy at amurphy@alzheimer.ie or call 1800 341 341.