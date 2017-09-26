2017 WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival launch

​The committee of the W.R Shaw Queen of the Land would like to announce the launch of the 2017 festival on Friday 6th October at 8pm in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore​, Co. Offaly​.

The WR Queen of the Land is in its 53rd year and ​the committee are delighted to welcome the festival back to Tullamore for a fun filled weekend from 10th- 12th November 2017.

The launch night offers the perfect opportunity to meet ​the main sponsor, WR Shaw as well as our associate sponsors, contestants and committee members. The guest judge for this year's competition will also be revealed along with the jam-packed weekend details planned for this year's festival.​