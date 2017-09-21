Tipperary Sports Partnership SafeTALK on Suicide Alertness

A SafeTALK “Suicide Alertness for Everyone” workshop in association with Tipperary Sports Partnership will take place on Wednesday 11th October in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh from 9.45am to 2pm.

At this workshop attendees will learn how to provide basic and practical help to persons with thoughts of suicide. It prepares you to be a suicide alert helper and provides you with the awareness that opportunities to help someone at risk are often missed, dismissed and avoided. It also teaches you the awareness of TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keep-safe) and the ability to activate a suicide alert. We would like to thank the HSE who deliver this workshop free of charge. This training will be of interest to the entire sporting and physical activity community (Sports clubs, coaches, volunteers, leisure centre staff, fitness class instructors and tutors, teachers & parents)

All participants must be over 18 to complete this workshop and there will be a small registration fee of €5. Refreshments will be provided.

Places are limited. To book a place or for further information contact the Nenagh Office on 067 44888 or e-mail ecullinan@tipperarysports.ie or smcloughney@tipperarysports.ie before Wednesday, October 4th.