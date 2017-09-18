The route from Cork and Munster to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore

The following is the route from Cork and Munster to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Blue Route

Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) and proceed to Thurles and onto Templemore and Roscrea on the N62.

At Birr, traffic will join the N52 travelling northbound via Kilcormac and Blueball and onto the event site at Screggan, Tullamore.

Patrons on this route will park in the designated BLUE car parks on the left and right hand side beside the event grounds.

If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, the Gardai have issued the following advise

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your

vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm