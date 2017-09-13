Parent Toddler Group resumes in Moneygall

The Four Roads Parent & Toddler Group resumes in the Legion Hall in Moneygall on Tuesday mornings from 10.00am – 12.00pm, starting September 19th.

The group is a great stepping stone for children towards pre-school and a social outlet for parents/guardians. It caters for new-born to five years olds. Activities include play dough, arts/craft and singing.

Parents/Guardians are encouraged to bring a light snack for their child/children. Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided. Cover charge €3.00 per family.

All welcome.