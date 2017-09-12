Hospice Coffee Morning with Bewley's in Borrisoleigh

Borrisoleigh Active Social Club got together last Wednesday night after the summer break.

A lot of ideas have been suggested so it looks like it's going to be another busy season. New members men/women are always welcome to join us.

Our first venture (along with the transition year students) for the season is hosting the Bewley's Hospice Coffee Morning this Friday September 15th from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

All support will be appreciated.