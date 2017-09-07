Tipperary Business Awards nominees to be announced

The nominees for the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards will be announced tomorrow morning, Friday, at 9.30 a.m. Don't forget to check our website for the full list of those who may be honoured.



There are three nominees in each of ten categories with four nominees in one.



All the winners in the eleven categories will be revealed at a gala awards function in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 13.



The awards celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.



The event is run by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, with overall sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners, Iconic News - incorporating The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today - and Tipp FM.