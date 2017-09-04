Fitzgerald to seek Fine Gael nomination to run in Tipperary in next election

Fine Gael county councillor Michael Fitzgerald of Golden has announced his intention to seek the party's nomination to contest the next general election at a party convention in The Ragg, Thurles on September 15th.

Cllr. Fitzgerald, who is the current chairman of Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District Committee and who was the first chairman of an amalgamated Tipperary County Council joins former government minister Tom Hayes and county councillor Michael Murphy in the battle for the nomination.

Cllr.Fitzgerald last contested a general election for Fine Gael in 1982 when his party colleague Brendan Griffin won the seat and said he was making a comeback because he believes he is in the strongest position to win back the seat lost in the last general election.

“It is unacceptable that there is no FG TD in Tipperary and I want to win it back for the party” he said.

“My focus for the future is that further investment and more sustainable jobs and employment will be secured by all the stakeholders and the politicians working together in the county” said Cllr.Fitzgerald.

Fine Gael will hold a party 'think in' next week in Clonmel with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in attendance.