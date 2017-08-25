What's the worst pothole in County Tipperary?

What's the worst pothole or road in Tipperary? We're asking you to take a picture of what you think is the worst pothole in Tipperary and email it to news@tipperarystar.ie

Just attach the picture as a jpg to the email with your name, and the location of the pothole.

From there, we'll whittle it down to a shortlist of the 10 worst 'atrocities', so you can vote for the very worst pothole or road in the Premier County. Have fun!