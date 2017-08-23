Four injured in Tipperary accidents

Gardai are investigating a road collision in South Tipperary in which three people including 2 children have been hospitalised.

The collision occurred on the L409 roadway to Rosegreen which is off the New Inn to Cashel road.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. yesterday evening and Gardai at Cashel and the emergency services were called to the scene.

Several ambulances were on the scene at Racecourse Cross, close to Rockwell College. There were also two units of the fire brigade in attendance.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place.

Meanwhile in North Tipp a driver suffered minor injuries after his car aquaplaned on the M7 near Nenagh



