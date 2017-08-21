Tipperary warned to brace itself for aftermath of Hurricane Gert

Tipperary has been warned to brace itself for torrential downpours as it feels the effects of the tailend of Hurricane Gert this week.

With heavy rain overnight on Sunday and into this Monday morning leading to spot flooding, the forecast is for more of the same.

A Yellow Rain Warning is scheduled to remain in place for most of this week.

Met Eireann has forecast warm and humid conditions for the next few days with temperatures going into the 20s in some parts with hazy sunshine and hill fog.

A mixture of rain and sunshine is promised for Tuesday, but rain dominates on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds switching to the southwest and reaching 25km/h