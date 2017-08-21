Tipperary deaths Monday 21st August

The late Claude Bartlett

The death has occurred of Claude Bartlett, Clashaquirke, Bansha, on August 19th, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of St. Martha’s Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, sons Francis and his partner Lesley and Christopher, daughters Anne and her partner Robert and Michelle, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren, sister, nephew and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary

The late Joan Carroll

The death has occurred of Joan Carroll, Avondale, Ballyporeen, on August 20th 2017. Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Loving wife of the late Frank and loving mother of the late Pat, Sadly missed by her loving sons Noel and John, daughters-in-law Bernie, Mary Alice and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Donal and his wife Janet, nephews, nieces, relatives and great friends.

Reposing in the parish hall, Ballyporeen on this Monday evening August 21st from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Billy Murphy

The death has occurred of Billy Murphy, late of Upper Friary Height, Carrickbeg and formerly of Marian Av., Carrick-on-Suir, and the Sandpits, Piltown.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.