New Youth Project for Killenaule and Fethard

Fethard & Kilenaule Youth Project held a church gate collection on July 29th and 30th. This collection raised €218.79c for the youth project.

We are extremely grateful for the community's support and particularly the participation of the local young people and volunteers.

Fethard and Killenaule Youth Project is a new youth services, located in the Adult Education Centre (Killenaule) and the Convent Hall (Fethard) opened to the young people since February 1st 2017.

Although we are one youth project co-located, both our youth spaces will be working with young people from 10 to 24 years old.

We aim to meet the needs and support the young people from the Fethard, Killenaule and surrounding areas along with their families.

We hope to do this through the provision of group work and individual support. If you wish to speak to any of the youth officers for more information regarding any of the projects please don’t hesitate to contact us, pop in and say hi in either of our youth spaces.

Lorna Bermingham; 0838681062, Jane Hayes; 0838572578, William Dunne; 0838684587