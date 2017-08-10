Tipperary County Council seeks submissions on changes to Property Tax rate

Tipperary County Council is seeking submissions from the public ahead of its meeting in September to review the Local Property Tax rate in the county.

The meeting by elected members can decide to increase or decrease the current rate by up to 15 per cent.

The council welcomes written submissions from the public, specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.

Submissions must be made by Friday, August 25, and can be sent to Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh; online at tipperarycoco.ie or by email to lptsubmissions@tipperarycoco.ie