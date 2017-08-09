Tipperary deaths Wednesday 9th August

The late Nora Burke

The death has occurred of Nora Burke (née McGrath), 7 Hogan Square, Cahir. Nora passed away peacefully in her 93rd year in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge nursing home Cahir. (wife of the late Dick Burke), She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret, Theresa (Donnelly), John, Michael, Joe and Richard, brother Willie, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on this Wednesday evening from 5.oc to 8.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's church Cahir on Thursday morning for Funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cairde.

The late Valerie Doran

The death has occurred of Valerie Elizabeth Doran (née Willet), The Heath, Cormackstown, Thurles, and formerly Leyton and Walthamstow, London. After a short illness, in the care of Milford Hospice, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Joe, daughter Katherine, grand daughter Shona, brother Don, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Jamie, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 10th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation in Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Friday, 11th August, at 12 noon.

The late Tim Dwyer

The death has occurred of Tim (Tadgh) Dwyer, Gayton, Wirral, England and formerly of Grovestown, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on July 29th 2017. (Peacefully) at Arrowe Park Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jack. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Helen, sons Brian and John, daughter Helen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug 10th) at 11:30 am followed by burial in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla.

The late Violet O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Violet O'Mahoney (née Hickey), Grey Gates, Mount Merrion, Dublin and Cappawhite, Tipperary, after a brief illness; beloved wife of the late Seán and loving mother of Fiacra, Avril, Tiarnan and Cliodna. Predeceased by her sister Geraldine and brother Noel; very sadly missed by her family, brother Leo, sister Hyacinth, son-in-law Max, daughters-in-law Mary and Felicity, grandchildren Aisling, Adèle, Saoirse, Faolán, Rían, Róisín, Cillian,Naomhán and Isolt, nieces, nephews, her former colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Cliodna’s house on Wednesday from 5 o’c to 8 o’c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o’c in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mt. Merrion followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Dundrum (01-2984143).

The late Mary Slattery

The death has occurred of Mary Slattery (née Nolan) Coumnagella, Kilcommon, Thurles, and formerly of Bolingbroke, Dolla, Nenagh. On Tuesday August 8th 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Daniel and predeceased by her daughter Mary-Theresa and brothers Christy and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving sons: Donal, Michael (Kilmeena, Westport), John and Joseph, her daughters Bridget Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill) and Josephine Campion (Rathdowney) and her brother John Joe. Adored by her seventeen grandchildren: Daniel, Eibhlín, Mollie, Brídín, Éanna, Jack, Elisha, Danielle, Niamh, Dearbhla, Aoibheann, Caoimhe, Philippa, Gearóid, Ronan, Darragh and Cormac. Deeply regretted also by her sons-in-law: Michael and Philip and daughters-in-law Libby and Mary, her sister-in-law Rose, her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady Queen of Peace funeral home, Kilcommon Cross (Route R503) this Thursday evening August 10th from 5p.m. to 8p.m. followed by removal to The Church of The Little Flower, Curreeny. Funeral Mass at 11a.m. this Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



