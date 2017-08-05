Tipperary debt level: debt resolution practitioner takes issue with Deputy Jackie Cahill's comments

A debt resolution practitioner has taken issue with comments by Deputy Jackie Cahill on the levels of debt and insolvency in Tipperary and whether or not the county tops the chart.

Under figures released by the Insolvency Service of Ireland, Tipperary was named as being seventh in the league for court approved debt resolution notices, debt relief notices and personal insolvency arrangements.

“With a total of 148 DRNs, DBAs or PIAs, Tipperary is top of the charts in a field that we shouldn’t be looking to excel at. The areas ahead of Tipperary include the cities of Dublin, Cork, and Waterford and the commuter counties of Kildare, Meath and Wicklow,” Deputy Cahill had stated.

However Mitchell O'Brien of Dungarvan-based IRS Ireland, in a letter to the Tipperary Star said: “It would appear that Deputy Cahill’s understanding of the Personal Insolvency mechanisms is as loosely associated with reality as is his representation of plainly represented statistics. It seems his comments are another effort to politicise the distress of greater than 75,000 households (>250,000 people) in mortgage arrears across the state, of which 32,000 are more than two years in arrears and in imminent danger of losing their homes in repossession proceedings. The Insolvency Service of Ireland, and by extension, licensed Personal Insolvency Practitioners (“PIPs”) are the last safety valve in repossession proceedings, and PIPs are delivering results on a case by case basis for families every week, all over Ireland.

“It is my considered opinion that the Fianna Fail Bill referred to by Deputy Cahill is opportunistic, ill informed, and not helpful to the efforts of those professionals working on the ground as the instrument of Government in dealing with the repossession crisis.”

Mr O'Brien said that “Tipperary is not in fact Top of the Chart”, and highlights the chart in the ISR report showing Tipperary in seventh place for court approved insolvency solutions.