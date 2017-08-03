729 on housing waiting lists in Thurles district

A total of 729 people remain on housing waiting lists within the Thurles - Templemore municipal district official figures can reveal.

Figures from Tipperary County Council show that 358 people remain on waiting lists for local authority housing in Thurles and a further 195 people are awaiting housing in Roscrea.

According to figures released at the latest Thurles Templemore Municipal District meeting, 49 people are seeking accommodation in Templemore, with a further 31 applicants in Holycross, 24 in Borrisoleigh and 16 in Two Mile Borris.

In Littleton 12 applicants remain on the list with 14 in Gortnahoe; five in Moyne; six in Templetouhy; three in Bouladuff, Clonakenny, Clonmore, Drom and Loughmore; and two applicants in Ballycahill and Upperchurch.

According to the figures there was a slight drop on the waiting list from the June 17' figures which stood at 765 applicants on housing lists while news that a housing development for 25 properties on the Mill Road, Thurles had moved to stage two was warmly welcomed by all members of the council.

"They can't come soon enough," stated Cllr Sean Ryan.

In the first seven months of the year Tipperary County Council have purchased ten properties within the Thurles - Templemore district with a further seven at the final stages of closing.

There are 33 vacant houses in the Thurles-Templemore municipal district however it is now nine years since any significant housing developments were built in Thurles.

Cllr Jim Ryan stated that 729 was still too high a number of have on a waiting list.

"I've never seen it as bad. If you go on Daft.ie there is nothing to rent in Thurles," he said.

The council are also assesing possible land banks in the municipal district as well as pursuing housing through RAS and the Repair and Leasing Scheme.