Tipperary court: Roscrea teenager is advised going to UK 'will not solve your issues'

A Roscrea teenager who brought the Gardai on a car chase around North Tipperary has been advised by a judge not to go to the UK to try and solve his problems.

The youth, who is underage, pleaded at an earlier court to dangerous driving through several townslands around Moneygall and Roscrea on February 8, 2017.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath had heard that the chase started at the Obama Plaza in Moneygall when a Garda patrol car pulled up behind the teenager, and three others who took off at speed and with no lights.

The pursuit went through Dunkerrin and Shinrone, with the driver crossing the continuous white line several times.

The four car occupants gave the Gardai the fingers during the chase, which ended in the Sheehan estate in Roscrea after the driver had gone through a stop sign.

The patrol car overtook the vehicle, but the driver did a handbrake turn.

The driver, who was disqualified at the time, initially told Gardai he had not been driving the vehicle.

The court had also been told that the teenager was involved in an incident at Chapel Lane in Roscrea on October 29, 2016, when he drove the wrong way along a one-way street.

He had no insurance or driving licence on that date and the vehicle was dangerously defective.

Gardai had to call assistance from Nenagh when they tried to seize the vehicle due to the level of abuse the defendant gave them.

The teenager's solicitor, Tim Breen, had told Judge MacGrath that his client intended to move to the UK to live with his sister.

Judge McaGrath had adjourned the case to July 27, for sentencing.

Last Thursday, she told the teenager she she didn't recommend him going to England.

“Going to England is not going to solve the issues for you,” she told him.

Judge MacGrath read a psychiatric report on the defendant and noted that he had tried treatment in Aiseiri twice but it had not worked out. The judge adjourned the matter to October 6 for a probation report and warned the teenager: “If you are caught driving, you are going to jail.”