Celtic Cross Monument to be unveiled next year in Templemore

On August Bank Holiday weekend of 2018 Pierse McCan Organisation of Ex Servicemen Templemore hope to unveil a Celtic Cross Monument with the names inscribed to honour the men from Templemore and surrounds who lost their loved ones in the 1st World War.

We hope the monument will be located in front of the Town Hall Templemore beside the Guns.

We in the ONE are looking forward to make this a celebration and a weekend where British regiments of the Great War will be invited to partake in the ceremony.

Various fundraising events will be advertised in the coming year to raise funds for this project - the first being on Sat the 5th August Bank Holiday weekend where ONE will run an 80’s Disco in the Templemore Arms for strictly over 25’s. Admission €10.

The Pierse McCan ONE would like to ask the people of Templemore and the surrounding parishes for any submissions of names of known family members who fought and died in the Great War which can be added to the memorial. Please contact garsheppard@hotmail with names. It is said that 78 men with Templemore connections fought in the Great War.

It is time to remember them all.