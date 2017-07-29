Annual Mass on the Devil's Bit in Tipperary

The annual Mass on the Devil’s Bit took place on Sunday 23rd July 2017 in pleasant summer weather.

While the attendance was down on previous years, there were many families who kept up the tradition of bringing along their children, grand-children and grand-parents. Some made the trip for the first time.

Canon Conor Hayes, P.P. Templemore Parish officiated at the Mass assisted by colleague Fr. Dominick Meehan.

Fr. Conor was delighted to see that some of the volunteers of 24 years ago when the Altar was erected are still helping with this special annual event.

In his homily he spoke about this beautiful place as he looked out on forty shades of green. He quoted Pope Francis’ Encyclical, “Laudato Si” relating to the Environment and the role we all can play in protecting the beauty of God’s creation.

Templemore Legion of Mary who organises this event thanked Coillte for permission to use the site, Templemore Parish Clergy and the many volunteers who helped to organise the day, making it a memorable experience for all present.

The contributions received will be donated to Pieta House, Roscrea.