70 people in same sex civil partnerships in Tipperary according to Census 2016 figures

Number of families increases by 268 in Tipperary

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published Profile 4 Households and Families, on 27th July 2017, the latest of the eleven Census 2016 profile reports.

The report shows that there were 1,218,370 families in the State on Census Night, an increase of 3.3% since 2011. The number of children per family remained unchanged at 1.38 children since the 2011 census.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician: “This profile report on Households and Families examines the family situations and living arrangements of the Irish population in April 2016. It provides a wealth of information and analysis on topics such as marital status, same sex civil partnerships and the different types and sizes of family composition and households”.

Tipperary highlights from Profile 4 Households and Families Families

Census 2016 recorded 42,319 families in County Tipperary, an increase of 268 (0.6%) on the 2011 figure.

Same-sex civil partnerships

Census 2016 marked the first time that this relationship category was recorded in an Irish census, following the enactment of civil partnership legislation. There were 70 people in this category in County Tipperary, and 4,226 in the State overall.

Single/Married/Divorced/Remarried/Widowed

In April 2016, 38.5% of those aged 15 and over living in the county were single (48,330 people), which was below the percentage in the State overall (41.1%). A further 59,290 people (47.2%) were (firsttime) married, compared to 46.0% nationally. There were 2,005 remarried persons in the county. Males were much more likely to remarry after divorce, with 41.2% doing so, compared to just 31.2% of females. The number of divorcees increased by 516 to 3,573, and accounted for 2.8% of those aged 15 and over. The 7,810 widowed persons comprised 6.2% of those aged above 15 years.

Living Alone

The number of people living alone increased by 722 to 15,316, i.e. 9.6% of all those living in private households. Of these, 6,369 were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 61.0%.

A summary of some of the headline results from Census 2016 for County Tipperary, together with comparisons for Munster and the State as a whole can be seen in the following table:

The full report is available on the CSO website at www.cso.ie/en/census/ along with all the data which is available in a range of interactive web tables, allowing users to build their own tables by selecting the data they are interested in and downloading them in an easy to use format for their own analysis.