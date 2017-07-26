Tipperary water: relief in sight for Cappawhite as boil water notice set to be lifted

Relief is in sight for 40 households around the Cappawhite area with a boil water notice that has been in operation since October 2016 expected to be lifted in the next two weeks.

Irish Water told the Tipperary Star this Wednesday that it is close to completing a €600k investment in a new 2.2km pipeline under its Capital Programme.

These works are due to be complete in the next two weeks.

Following on from this a regime of water quality testing will be implemented in conjunction with the HSE.

Once Irish Water and the HSE are satisfied with these results the boil water notice will be lifted.

Irish Water apologised to everyone affected by the boil water notice and thanked them for their ongoing patience and co-operation.

Meanwhile, Tipperary is in the top six of counties needing investment in new drinking water plants, accoridng to reports.

The county needs upgrades to five plants serving 11,599 households. It shares the same spot as Clare with only Wicklow, eight; Cork, nine, Donegal, 12, and Kerry, 14, ahead of it.

The plants may need to be upgraded for a number of reasons, including removal of E.coli and cryptosporidium and THMs, a carcinogen linked to inadequate water treatment.

Thurles was hit by a burst pipe this Tuesday, July 25, with no water in Parnell Park, Castlemeadows and surrounding areas for around 20 minutes. The burst was repaired before 1pm. were complete at 1pm today.

There was a minor repair to a burst main in Tipperary Town also this Monday, which has been repaired.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has notified households and businesses in Clonmel that repairs to a burst main this Wednesday, July 26, may cause supply disruptions to Ard Gaoithe, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Longfield Estate, Ard na Sidhe, Ard Gaoithe Drive, Gortnasmul, Kylemore, Dromard Crescent, Dromard Close, Auburn Park, Auburn Close, Auburn Green, Cashel Court, Ard Csoin, Dromala, Ard Aoibheann, Barnard, The Halting Site on Heywood Road and surrounding areas. It is expected that the work will be completed before 5pm.