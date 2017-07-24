Tipperary Men's Sheds can learn about health on new website

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA), which has 12 sheds in County Tipperary, has marked the official launch of a new dedicated men’s health website, malehealth.ie

Malehealth.ie aims to set men of all ages on the road to better health by signposting them to a wide range of health information and resources from over 40 leading Irish health organisations.

Based on the hugely successful Australian Men’s Sheds Association website Spanner in the Works, which has an average 50,000 views per month, malehealth.ie offers key health information for men in a practical, relatable form.

Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath told the launch: "The development of this dedicated website is a key milestone in the journey of Men’s Sheds connecting with men at many different levels and providing them with information and support in relation to their health and wellbeing and I would encourage men to go online and consider what is on offer.”

The website is designed to be user-friendly for men of all ages, and its interface is based on the familiar shape of a typical car, as a direct comparison to the male body. Users first enter their age category, and can then browse by body part for ailments and conditions that might affect them. Depending on the specific health topic selected, the website directs them to relevant health information from a leading health body. A wealth of organisations are currently signposted on the site, covering a wide range of health topics such as diabetes, joint health and testicular cancer.

Malehealth.ie was established by the Irish Men’s Sheds Association as part of its ‘Sheds for Life’ initiative, which aims to support the physical and mental health and wellbeing of Men’s Shed members.