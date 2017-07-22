Nenagh's Cllr Hughie McGrath seeks special meeting on re-instating town's footpaths

Nenagh's Cllr Hughie McGrath has called for a special meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council to discuss the restoration programme for the town's footpaths once the current infrastructure works are complete.

“It is a little unclear what we are going to do about footpaths. I am concerned about their re-instatement,” he said.

He was supported by Cllr Ger Darcy, who said the footpaths in Summerhill were bad, while Cllr Mattie Ryan said that work was also needed in the district's villages and roads.

“We are trying to get tourists, but we don't have roads or broadband,” he said.

Cllr Seamus Morris also sought a timeline for the work and feared the council would not have the money to re-instate footpaths.

However, district manager Marcus O'Connor felt there was no need for a special meeting and proposed setting aside time at a normal monthly MDC meeting.

He hoped re-instatement would start before the end of the year and pledged to come back to the MDC with a programme for the work.

“We do intend to have the town and the footpaths back in good condition,” he told councillors at their monthly meeting.

Senior engineer Peter Fee said some work will start in July and it was hoped to be finished by the end of September.