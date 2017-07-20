Cllr Seamus Morris calls on Tipperary County Council to use EU scheme for Nenagh military barracks development

A decision by Tipperary County Council to examine the former military barracks in Nenagh for possible use as housing has been welcomed by Cllr Seamus Morris.

The barracks has been in a derelict state for decades and a report in 2006 gave it about five or six years before it would become impossible to retain.

Now, Cllr Morris has discovered that there is EU money to bring old military buidlings back into public use and has asked the council to look at it under the Government's Rebuilding Ireland Land Map for Housing.

“It is a fantastic site in an area of the town which could do with revitalisation,” said Cllr Morris.

“The barracks is past fixing. It can't be saved, but that is not to say it can't be put to public use with a mix of housing,” he said. “I am not willing to wait for it to fall on somebody.”

The Sinn Fein councillor said he hoped the council would draw up a master plan for the development of the area, similar to the one it has drawn up for Stereame on Limerick Road.

“The barracks is dear to the hearts of the people of Nenagh and they would love to see it coming back into public use,” he said.