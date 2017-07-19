Tipperary Gardai warn homeowners to be careful when leaving house vacant
Gardai are warning to make sure you lock up when you leave your house
Tipperary Gardai are also urging homeowners to be extra careful when leaving their properties vacant over the summer holidays following a spate of burglaries in the Nenagh Garda District
House break-ins were reported in Roscrea and Nenagh in recent days.
It is understood that windows were left open while the occupants were away in both cases
The Gardaí have arrested a suspect in relation to the Nenagh break-in and that individual is now before the courts
Gardai are urging people to leave a key with a neighbour or someone who can call to collect post.
Someone should also switch on lights, cut grass and move cars around if possible to give the impression that the home is occupied.
