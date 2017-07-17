Breaking: Irish Water lifts boil notice for Dunkerrin households

Irish Water has lifted the boil water notice that had hit hundreds of households in the Dunkerrin area towards the end of last week.

The notice, which had affected around 10,000 households, had also disrupted homes in Birr and Banagher.

The decision to lift the notice was made this Sunday, July 16, following consultation between Irish Water, the Health Services Executive and Offaly County Council.

All due diligence had been taken to ensure the safety of all the users of all three public water supplies arising from the failure of a single sample taken from each of the supplies in Dunkerrin, Birr and Banagher public water supplies, Irish Water said.

Following further sampling and testing over the weekend, Irish Water confirmed in a statement that all three water supplies were now safe to drink.

The company is making direct contact with those customers who registered as vulnerable customers with Irish Water.

A leaflet drop to the customers on the three schemes was due to be organised on behalf of Irish Water by Offaly County Council for this Monday.

“Irish Water and Offaly County Council acknowledge the patience, co-operation and assistance of affected customers during the period of the boil notice and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused to householders and the business community,” the company said in its statement.

Irish Water had issued the notice after low levels of E.coli were found in the local water supplies.