Two Tipperary firms are warned by EPA to improve environment standards or face action

Two local companies are among five nationwide that have been warned by the Environment Protection Agency to improve standards.

Tipperary Co-op Creamery Ltd and sawmills T&J Standish in Leap, Roscrea, have both been told that unless they increase environment compliance, they face action.

The other sites are Irish Cement in Limerick; food processors Arrow in Kildare and pork processors Rosderra Irish Meats Group, which has facilities in Roscrea and Edenderry, County Offaly.

The five sites are now on the EPA National Priority Site List for enforcement and three of the sites account for over half of all complaints received to date in 2017.

The sites were named this week when the EPA launched a new enforcement initiative to drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities. Licensed facilities with the poorest compliance status are identified as National Priority Sites for enforcement using a new system developed by the EPA. Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous six months. Sites which exceed a certain threshold become a National Priority Site and are targeted by the EPA for further enforcement action.

“A small number of sites have significant compliance issues and we consider them to be National Priority Sites for enforcement. The EPA will escalate enforcement action against companies, and their directors, if necessary, if compliance does not improve,” warned Gerard O’Leary, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement.

The agency's 2016 report, which was also released this week, shows that a number of companies were either fined, paid costs or made donations during the year. These include Irish Meats Group, which paid over €9,085; Vedanta Lisheen Mining, paid €5,000 and T&J Standish parted with €2,288.

The EPA has just under 40 licensed sites in Tipperary in the intensive agriculture, industry and waste sectors.