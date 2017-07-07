The late Hanna Percy, Templemore

Born in Lacey Avenue, Templemore, on March in 1940 – Hanna Percy (Egan), passed away on Monday, June 12th at Limerick University Hospital following a short illness.

Second youngest of 9 children - 5 boys, 4 girls, she was predeceased by 5 brothers, her sister Maggie, and her son Frank. Hanna married John Percy and they lived in Park Road all their married life, they had 3 sons, Tim, Sean & Frank (RIP).

She worked in the Garda College until her marriage and afterwards for many years in O’Shea’s restaurant in Main Street, always a very hard worker.

Hanna was a familiar presence around the town, a wonderful character who had a great sense of humour, always a word for everyone and she was great fun to be with. She enjoyed the simple things in life - a good book or an exciting action film!

She had a strong faith and belief in God, regularly prayed the Rosary at local grottos and had a deep devotion to St. Jude. She was extremely kind and charitable, loved giving and helping people out.

John and Hanna were brilliant dancers and were regularly seen gliding across the floor at different functions. In later years her five grandchildren were the apple of her eye and they loved spending time with her.

She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Sincere sympathy is extended to her husband John, sons, Tim and Sean, daughter in law Aoife, adored grandchildren, Ryan, Craig, Roísín, Orlaith and Caoimhe, sisters Nellie (McEnroe) and Mary (Greed), sister in law Marion, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Hanna’s remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home where many people arrived to pay their last respects to their friend. Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore after which she was laid to rest in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.